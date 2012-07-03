版本:
CORRECTED-Loeb moves into Chesapeake

(Corrects to delete reference "long position" in the second paragraph)

NEW YORK, July 3 Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC told its investors that the hedge fund recently acquired shares of embattled natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp , a source said.

The hedge fund, in a June email alert to investors, listed Chesapeake as its fourth largest position.

Top "long" positions for Third Point are Yahoo, gold, and Apple, the source said.

Loeb's Ultra Fund is up about 4.5 percent as of the end of June. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)

