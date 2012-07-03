CORRECTED-Loeb moves into Chesapeake

(Corrects to delete reference "long position" in the second
paragraph)
NEW YORK, July 3 Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC
told its investors that the hedge fund recently acquired shares
of embattled natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp
, a source said.
The hedge fund, in a June email alert to investors, listed
Chesapeake as its fourth largest position.
Top "long" positions for Third Point are Yahoo,
gold, and Apple, the source said.
Loeb's Ultra Fund is up about 4.5 percent as of the end of
June.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione)