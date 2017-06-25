Loeb's Third Point hedge fund targeting Nestle for strategic changes- Bloomberg

June 25 Nestle SA, is being targeted by
activist investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point LLC,
Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Loeb has recently bought a stake in the world's largest
packaged foods maker as he seeks strategic changes in the
company, Bloomberg said. bloom.bg/2s68Bbo
Nestle said earlier this month that it may sell its $900
million-a-year U.S. confectionery business in the Swiss food
group's latest effort to improve the health profile of its
sprawling portfolio.
Nestle and Third Point were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian
Croft)