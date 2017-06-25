版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 03:42 BJT

Loeb's Third Point hedge fund targeting Nestle for strategic changes- Bloomberg

June 25 Nestle SA, is being targeted by activist investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point LLC, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Loeb has recently bought a stake in the world's largest packaged foods maker as he seeks strategic changes in the company, Bloomberg said. bloom.bg/2s68Bbo

Nestle said earlier this month that it may sell its $900 million-a-year U.S. confectionery business in the Swiss food group's latest effort to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.

Nestle and Third Point were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐