REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
Aug 4 Hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate Loews Corp reported a 57 percent drop in quarterly profit due to lower earnings from Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.
Net income attributable to Loews fell to $116 million, or 30 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $269 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.
Loews, controlled by New York's wealthy Tisch family, said revenue fell to $3.59 billion from $3.62 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.