UPDATE 1-Loews Q2 profit misses Street view

* Loews Q2 EPS $0.62 vs est. $0.74
(Adds details, follows alerts)
Aug 1 Loews Corp , run by the billionaire
Tisch family, reported a second-quarter profit below Wall Street
expectations as the U.S. conglomerate was hit by higher
catastrophe losses and lower income from its biggest holding CNA
Financial .
Net income was $252 million, or 62 cents per share, compared
with $366 million, or 87 cents per share, last year.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 74 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the hotels, energy and financial services
conglomerate closed at $39.87 Friday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Rachel Chitra & Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)