UPDATE 1-Loews Q2 profit misses Street view

Aug 1 Loews Corp , run by the billionaire Tisch family, reported a second-quarter profit below Wall Street expectations as the U.S. conglomerate was hit by higher catastrophe losses and lower income from its biggest holding CNA Financial .

Net income was $252 million, or 62 cents per share, compared with $366 million, or 87 cents per share, last year.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 74 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the hotels, energy and financial services conglomerate closed at $39.87 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.