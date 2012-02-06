UPDATE 2-Higher insurance reserves weigh on Loews Q4 results

* CNA oper EPS $0.71 vs est $0.71

* Loews Q4 EPS $0.67 vs est $0.90

* Loews investment income down 23 pct

* Loews rev down 6 pct

Feb 6 Loews Corp, run by the billionaire Tisch family, posted lower quarterly earnings on lower investment income and an increase in insurance reserves at its largest holding, CNA Financial.

CNA Financial, whose fourth quarter was hurt by higher losses at its group and life insurance segment, said it set aside $115 million in insurance reserve at its annuity business.

Annuities are sold with a guaranteed minimum benefit in return for an upfront payment. That means that regardless of the strength or weakness of the markets, the insurer has to write a check that doesn't vary throughout the life of the product.

Several insurers late last year warned that people were holding on to their annuities rather than cashing them out to invest in higher-return products.

In November, Prudential Financial, the second-largest life insurer in the United States, took nearly $500 million in charges, primarily adding to the reserves in its annuity business for guaranteed benefits.

October-December quarter net investment income for Loews fell 23 percent to $550 million.

The hotels, energy and financial services conglomerate posted a net income of $268 million, or 67 cents per share, compared with $466 million, or $1.12 per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 6 percent to $3.47 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 90 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Loews' expenses were up 8 percent at $2.99 billion from the previous year.

Chicago-based CNA, saw its net operating profit fall to $191 million, or 71 cents a share, compared with $326 million, or $1.21 per share, a year ago, on higher losses at its life and group insurance segment.

Analysts had expected CNA to earn 71 cents a share.

On Friday, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, which is majority owned by Loews, reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on higher day rates for its deepwater rigs.

Diamond Offshore posted a net income of $1.36 a share, above analysts' expectations of 99 cents per share.

Shares of Loews were down 2 percent at $37.80 in premarket trade on Monday morning. Shares of CNA were up 3 percent at $30.