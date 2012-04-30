UPDATE 2-Loews beats estimates as CNA catastrophe losses fall

* Loews Q1 EPS $0.92 vs est $0.90
* Loews Q1 rev up 2 pct
* CNA Q1 oper EPS $0.84 vs est $0.69
April 30 Hotels, energy and financial services
conglomerate Loews Corp posted quarterly results ahead of
analysts' expectations, helped by an increase in its investment
income and lower catastrophe losses at CNA Financial Corp
, its biggest holding.
Catastrophe losses after tax at CNA Financial - in which
Loews has a 90 percent stake - halved to $18 million for the
first quarter from $36 million a year ago.
Net income attributable to Loews - run by the billionaire
Tisch family - was $367 million, or 92 cents per share, for the
quarter ended March 31, compared with $379 million, or 92 cents
per share, from a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 90
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue increased by 2 percent to $3.74 billion from the
previous year. Net investment income at Loews increased to $726
million from $661 million, a year ago.
Net realized investment gains at CNA Financial tripled to
$24 million from $8 million a year ago.
Net operating profit at the seventh largest commercial
insurer in the U.S. rose to $226 million, or 84 cents per share,
from $213 million, or 79 cents per share, a year ago.
Analysts expected CNA Financial to earn 69 cents per share.
Rate trends were favorable and CNA Financial recorded a
growth in premium at both its property and casualty segments,
Chief Executive Thomas Motamed said in a statement on Monday.
CNA Financial's larger rival Travelers' Cos Inc also
posted quarterly profit that blew past estimates earlier this
month, helped by rising insurance rates after years of weakness.
Profit from Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc - in which
Loews has a 50.4 percent stake - fell to $796 million from $809
million a year ago. However, the company said it was optimistic
about winning more rig contracts as the market strengthens.
Diamond Offshore, which has a market value of $9.20 billion,
said it will pay a special dividend of 75 cents per share and a
regular quarterly cash dividend of 12.5 cents per share.
Shares of New York-based Loews closed at $41.01 on Friday on
the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of Chicago-based CNA
Financial closed at $30.15.