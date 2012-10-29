Loews profit rises as catastrophe losses at CNA fall

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Loews Q3 EPS $0.45 vs $0.40 yr earlier
* CNA oper. EPS $0.80 vs $0.34 yr earlier
* CNA Catastrophe loss down 44 pct
Oct 29 Hotels, energy and financial services conglomerate Loews Corp's third-quarter profit rose, helped by higher investment income and lower catastrophe losses at CNA Financial Corp, its largest holding.
Catastrophe losses after tax at CNA Financial - in which Loews has a 90 percent stake - fell to $18 million, in the third quarter, from $32 million a year earlier.
Net operating profit at the seventh-largest commercial insurer in the United States rose to $216 million, or 80 cents per share, from $91 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
Insurance companies like Travelers Cos Inc and Chubb Corp reported record profits as they benefited from lower catastrophe losses and an increase in insurance rates.
Loews, run by the billionaire Tisch family, said net investment income for the third quarter more than doubled to $682 million from the earlier year.
Net income attributable to Loews rose to $177 million, or 45 cents per share, from $162 million, or 40 cents per share a year earlier.
Revenue increased 8 percent to $3.71 billion from the previous year.
Revenue from Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, in which Loews has a 50.4 percent stake, fell to $234 million from $335 million.
Shares of Loews, which has a market value of about $16.8 billion, closed at $42.39 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.