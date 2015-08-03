UPDATE 1-Loews hurt by weakness in energy, insurance businesses

(Adds details, shares)
Aug 3 Loews Corp, a hotel, energy and
financial services conglomerate, reported a 44 percent drop in
its quarterly operating profit due to lower revenue from its
Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc unit and its insurance
business.
CNA Financial Corp, Loews' largest unit in which it
holds 90 percent stake, reported a 48 percent fall in second
quarter profit as its net investment income declined.
Property and casualty underwriters have been hurt by fierce
competition, low interest rates and low premiums rates stemming
from fewer big natural disasters in the United States.
Diamond Offshore, Loews' second-largest subsidiary, also
posted an 8.4 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by weak
demand due to a slump in oil prices.
Loews, controlled by New York's wealthy Tisch family, has
trimmed CNA's operations over the past few years to focus on
property and casualty business.
Loews' income from continuing operations fell to $170
million, or 46 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June
30 from $303 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 4.4 percent to $3.43 billion.
Shares of the company, which also owns Boardwalk Pipeline
Partners LP and Loews Hotels & Resorts, closed at $38.11
on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Up to Friday's close, the stock had fallen about 9 percent
this year.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and
Kirti Pandey)