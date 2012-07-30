版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 30日 星期一 18:09 BJT

Loews 2nd-qtr profit falls

July 30 Hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate Loews Corp reported a lower second-quarter profit on non-cash charges at one of its holdings.

Quarterly net income fell to $56 million, or 14 cents per share, from $250 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐