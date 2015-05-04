Loews profit from continuing operations falls 59 pct

BRIEF-Elliott Advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel's rejection of third PPG proposal
* Elliott advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel N.V.'s rejection of third PPG proposal; has filed petition with enterprise chamber regarding EGM
May 4 Hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate Loews Corp reported a 59 percent drop in quarterly profit from continuing operations due to lower income from its energy and insurance subsidiaries.
The company's income from continuing operations fell to $109 million, or 29 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $265 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
Loews, controlled by New York's Tisch family, said total revenue fell 5.7 percent to $3.48 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2017 results; declares dividends