版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 11日 星期一 19:11 BJT

Loews posts quarterly loss on higher catastrophe loss at CNA Financial

Feb 11 Hotels, energy and financial services conglomerate Loews Corp posted a fourth-quarter loss, hit by lower investment income and higher catastrophe losses at CNA Financial Corp, its largest holding.

Loss attributable to Loews was $32 million, or 8 cents per share, compared with a profit of $271 million, or 68 cents per share a year earlier.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐