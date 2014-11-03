版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 3日 星期一 19:16 BJT

Loews profit drops 26 pct on lower investment income

Nov 3 Hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate Loews Corp reported a 26 percent drop in quarterly profit, partly due to lower investment income.

Net income attributable to Loews fell to $208 million, or 55 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $282 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Loews, controlled by New York's wealthy Tisch family, said total revenue fell about 2 percent to $3.52 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐