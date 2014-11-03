Loews profit drops 26 pct on lower investment income

Nov 3 Hotel, energy and financial services
conglomerate Loews Corp reported a 26 percent drop in
quarterly profit, partly due to lower investment income.
Net income attributable to Loews fell to $208 million, or 55
cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $282
million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.
Loews, controlled by New York's wealthy Tisch family, said
total revenue fell about 2 percent to $3.52 billion.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)