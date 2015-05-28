TRLPC: Customers, investors drive transport and logistics M&A spree

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 28 Merger and acquisition lending
in the freight transportation and logistics sector is
accelerating amid a consolidation boom as firms compete for
access to larger networks to meet demand from customers and
investors.
The scale of the acquisitions and the loans backing them are
increasing as a strong dollar helps U.S. companies to snap up
European peers and investor demand for floating-rate loans
remains strong.
Fifty-four transportation and logistics mergers and
acquisitions in the first quarter totalled $27.2 billion, well
above 44 deals totalling $17.7 billion in the same period last
year, professional services firm PwC said. The average deal
value of $504 million was the highest since $585 million in the
first quarter of 2012.
"Last year M&A was up, and this year seems to be up as well
but with bigger deals," said Jason Seidl, transportation analyst
at Cowen & Co.
The value of M&A in the transportation and logistics space
trailed intense takeover activity in the healthcare, pharma/life
sciences, retail and energy sectors, but surpassed the amount in
technology, utilities, aerospace & defense, manufacturing and
chemicals, according to PwC.
A 2.4 billion euro bridge loan backing Connecticut-based XPO
Logistics Inc's $3.5 billion acquisition of France-based
logistics company Norbert Dentressangle SA in April was one of
the biggest in the freight brokerage business. The deal showed a
push by larger U.S. logistics companies, which manage the way
products are obtained, stored and delivered, to expand
international services.
In the broader goods transportation and parcel delivery
business, FedEx Corp in mid-May secured 2 billion euro of fully
committed debt financing for its 4.4 billion euro takeover of
Dutch package delivery firm TNT Express.
"Cheap financing helps everyone. You've got a perfect storm
at work here," said Kevin Sterling, senior equity research
analyst at BB&T Capital Markets. "It doesn't seem like anyone is
overpaying," he said, adding that although valuations are rising
as consolidation increases, "this is not an Internet bubble."
M&A deals are most likely to increase in the non-asset-based
and asset-light segment, in which companies own no or little
equipment, such as the trucks or distribution centers needed to
run customers' supply chains, but negotiate contracts using
their relationships with warehouses, truckers and other
carriers, analysts said.
"First quarter earnings for the non-asset-based world were
not about what you produced in earnings, it was about who you
bought." Seidl said.
XPO, which swiftly followed its acquisition of Norbert
Dentressangle with a $100 million purchase of asset-light U.S.
company Bridge Terminal Transport, told Reuters that it plans to
make at least one or two more deals by year end, either in North
America or Europe.
Financial investors such as private equity firms are playing
a significant role in driving deal activity and accounted for
almost 40 percent of volume in the first quarter of 2015, said
Darach Chapman, U.S. transportation and logistics deals
principal at PwC. Leveraged loan activity and debt multiples
would suggest that investors will continue to do so while
cash-heavy corporations will also keep stoking M&A, he added.
The fragmented nature of the freight transportation and
logistics sector lends itself to consolidation. Less than 30
freight brokers generate more than $200 million each in gross
revenue, said Matthew Young, Morningstar transportation and
logistics equity analyst.
"Beyond that it falls off precipitously, to very small, mom
and pop, niche intermediaries that have been in the business for
a while and there are thousands and thousands of them," he said.
XPO's Norbert acquisition creates the world's second largest
freight brokerage by net revenue, behind C.H. Robinson Worldwide
Inc.
Those two companies along with Echo Global Logistics Inc,
and FedEx and its rival package delivery company United Parcel
Service Inc are the most likely buyers in the industry that has
nearly 10,000 freight transportation brokers operating across
North America, analysts said.
"I see the industry consolidating over the next 10 years to
the point where you have a group of very, very large players,
not much in the middle, and a bunch of niche players," said
Seidl.
Bigger companies are spending heavily on technology to
improve supply chain efficiency, investment that is out of reach
for many smaller companies and will encourage them to agree to
be bought in order to increase customer product offerings and
pricing advantages that come with large-scale buying, analysts
said.
(Editing By Tessa Walsh)