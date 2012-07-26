UPDATE 1-Logitech Q1 misses forecast, says revamp on track

July 26 Logitech reported a steeper
than expected loss as the weaker euro and tumbling economies
hurt the world's largest maker of computer mice, and said it was
on track with its large restructuring programme.
Logitech's net loss for April-June, its fiscal first
quarter, widened to $52 million, or 32 cents per share, from
$29.6 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier, the
company said. That compared with a forecast for a loss of $24.7
million in a Reuters poll.
The Switzerland and California-based company, which also
makes speakers, webcams and keyboards, has been hit by soft
euro, weak global economy, and shift in the computer industry
led by Apple's iPhone that means systems rely less on
peripheral components.
Those difficulties prompted it to issue a series of profit
warnings last year and replace its chief executive. Logitech is
now cutting $80 million in annual costs, including job cuts to
boost profitability.
"We are in the middle of our turnaround," Chairman and CEO
Guerrino De Luca said in a statement, adding the firm was on
track with its revamp plans.
"The majority of our new products, targeting consumer trends
in music, tablets, touch-based navigation and the digital home,
will be launched in Q2 and early Q3, as we prepare for the
holiday selling season."
Earlier this month Logitech said it plans a payout of 0.81
Swiss franc per share from capital reserves.