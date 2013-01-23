UPDATE 1-Logitech flags charge for video conference unit

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 5
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,659 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
* To make $211 mln charge in Q3
* Company reports quarterly results later on Wednesday
* Bought video communications firm LifeSize 2009
ZURICH, Jan 23 Logitech, the no. 1 maker of computer mice, is writing down $211 million against third-quarter earnings for the drag on earnings from its underperforming video conferencing unit.
Logitech's ambitions for video communication were built on the acquisition of LifeSize Communications for $405 million in 2009 but its conferencing operation has not produced the growth expected amid an industry slowdown in recent quarters.
Logitech rose spectacularly in the 1980s by bringing to market the first modern computer mouse followed by other computer accessories such as keyboards, cameras and speakers.
In recent years it has struggled to adapt to a market increasingly dominated by touch-screen tablets and smartphones with built-in accessories which do not need mice to work
Former Whirlpool executive Bracken Darrell became chief executive in January in a bid to kickstart growth.
Logitech reports full earnings for the quarter later on Wednesday.
