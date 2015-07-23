UPDATE 1-Logitech first-quarter revenue falls by 2 pct to $470 mln

(Adds background, details about reorganization of video
conferencing business)
July 23 Swiss-American gadget maker Logitech
International SA on Thursday posted a 2 percent drop in
quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar and falling demand
for its computer accessories.
The Lausanne-based company reported adjusted operating
profit for its first quarter ended June 30 of $31 million, or 16
cents a share, compared with 22 cents a share a year earlier.
Net sales fell to $470 million from $484 million a year
earlier.
Logitech has been focusing on new lines like wireless music
speakers, videoconferencing and video game controllers, to
offset a decline in personal computers and weak demand for the
mice and keyboards it has made since the dawn of the PC age.
More than half of Logitech's costs and expenses are in U.S.
dollars and roughly 10 percent are in Swiss francs. The
company's suppliers are based in Asia where currencies have been
mostly stable.
Logitech's retail business, which generates 90 percent of
sales, grew 7 percent in constant currency.
The company said it will exit the OEM business, which
comprises its computer accessories segment such as mice, by the
end of 2015.
It is also reorganizing its videoconferencing hardware
called LifeSize via cloud, the company said.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 10 cents per
share and revenue of $466.1 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills
and Diane Craft)