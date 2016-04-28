Logitech CEO upbeat amid smartphone slowdown - CNBC

ZURICH, April 28 Swiss-American technology
accessories maker Logitech could benefit from a
slowdown in the smartphone market, Chief Executive Bracken
Darrell said on Thursday after it reported its best annual
retail sales growth in five years.
"From our perspective it's wonderful if there's a slight
slowdown in the mobility and smartphones, for example. It just
means consumers will have more money to spend on other things
that can improve the experience. Right now, we're seeing even
growth on mice and keyboards," he told CNBC in an interview.
He said the advent of virtual reality and augmented reality
posed opportunties as well.
"There are lots of companies working on the primary devices
there and the peripherals around them. And you can bet that
we're exploring things in that space. Right now, there are so
many opportunities for us to grow in other spaces as well, we're
really making choices. But I think as virtual reality and
augmented reality come, there will be opportunities for us."
He played down market concerns about Apple Inc,
which on Tuesday posted its first-ever decline in iPhone sales
and its first revenue drop in 13 years.
"I'm optimistic about Apple," Darrell said.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)