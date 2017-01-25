Logitech CEO says plans to stay put after record results

ZURICH Jan 25 Logitech International Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said on Wednesday he plans to stay with the computer peripherals maker for the "long haul" after it reported record sales and profitability during its third quarter.

The maker of wireless speakers and gaming mice could also continue to grow in the future, Darrell told Reuters in an interview.

"I am not here for the next quarter or two, I am here for the long haul," said Darrell, who has led a turnaround at Logitech since taking over in January, 2013. (Reporting by John Revill)