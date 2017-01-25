版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 21:39 BJT

Logitech CEO says plans to stay put after record results

ZURICH Jan 25 Logitech International Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said on Wednesday he plans to stay with the computer peripherals maker for the "long haul" after it reported record sales and profitability during its third quarter.

The maker of wireless speakers and gaming mice could also continue to grow in the future, Darrell told Reuters in an interview.

"I am not here for the next quarter or two, I am here for the long haul," said Darrell, who has led a turnaround at Logitech since taking over in January, 2013. (Reporting by John Revill)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐