Logitech raises full-year forecast, shares rise

Jan 23 Computer-mouse maker Logitech
International SA raised its forecast for the full year
after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results,
sending its shares up 11 percent.
The company raised its sales forecast to $2.1 billion, from
$2.0 billion, for the year ending March 2014.
Logitech also increased its non-GAAP operating income
expectations to a range of $120 million to $125 million from
$100 million it had previously estimated.
Analysts were expecting full-year sales of $2.1 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported a net income of $48 million, or 30
cents per share, for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared
to a loss of $195 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $628 million.
Analysts expected earnings of 17 cents per share on revenue
of $599.6 million.
Logitech's stock was up 11 percent at 13.5 Swiss francs in
afternoon trading on the Swiss Exchange on Thursday. The stock
was the top percentage gainer on the exchange.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)