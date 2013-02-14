LogMeIn forecasts weak first quarter, shares tank

BRIEF-Aveo announces pricing of $15 mln public offering of common stock
* Aveo announces pricing of $15.0 million public offering of common stock
Feb 14 Remote-access software maker LogMeIn Inc forecast first-quarter earnings much below analysts' expectations, sending its shares down as much as 24 percent in extended trading.
The company expects first-quarter adjusted earnings of 9 cents to 10 cents per share on revenue of $36 million to $36.5 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 18 cents per share on revenue of $38.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Woburn, Massachusetts-based company closed at $23.66 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
* Amazon Web Services - announced Amazon connect, a self-service, cloud-based contact center service
* Penn National Gaming enters into definitive agreement to acquire operations of Bally’S Casino Tunica and Resorts Casino Tunica for pre-synergy purchase multiple of 3.7x