LogMeIn forecasts weak first quarter, shares tank

Feb 14 Remote-access software maker LogMeIn Inc forecast first-quarter earnings much below analysts' expectations, sending its shares down as much as 24 percent in extended trading.

The company expects first-quarter adjusted earnings of 9 cents to 10 cents per share on revenue of $36 million to $36.5 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 18 cents per share on revenue of $38.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Woburn, Massachusetts-based company closed at $23.66 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.