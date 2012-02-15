UPDATE 1-LogMeIn beats estimates, sees weak 1st qtr

* Q4 adj EPS $0.19 vs est $0.18

Feb 15 Remote-access software maker LogMeIn Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results, but forecast first-quarter adjusted profit below estimates, sending its shares down 4 percent in trading after the bell.

For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted profit of 12 cents to 13 cents a share, on revenue of $32 million to $32.3 million.

Analysts were expecting an adjusted profit of 17 cents a share, on revenue of $31.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter net income fell to $2 million, or 8 cents a share, from $5.4 million, or 21 cents a share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 19 cents a share, while revenue rose 5 percent to $32.3 million.

Deferred revenue grew 36 percent to $58.3 million. Deferred revenue is usually defined as the money a company gets before it actually delivers a product or the agreed upon services.

Analysts had expected a profit of 18 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $32.1 million.

LogMeIn mainly targets small businesses and consumers and competes with Cisco Systems Inc's WebEx and products from companies such as Citrix Systems Inc, VMware Inc and Microsoft Corp.

The Woburn, Massachusetts-based company's shares, which have gained nearly 40 percent in value in the last four months, fell $1.68 to $35.90 in trading after the bell. They closed at $37.58 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.