Carlyle in partnership deal with Portugal's Logoplaste

LISBON, June 27 Buyout group Carlyle has
agreed to partner with family-owned Portuguese plastics
packaging firm Logoplaste, and will invest to support the
continued growth of the company, Logoplaste said in a statement.
It did not say how much the deal was worth and what stake
Carlyle would have in the company, whose products include
bottles for the Lucozade and Jose Cuervo drinks brands, and
detergent Fairy liquid.
Capital for this investment will come from Carlyle Europe
Partners IV (CEP IV), a European upper-mid-market buyout fund.
The deal is expected to close in the third quarter, and is
subject to regulatory approvals, the statement said.
Earlier this month, sources said Carlyle's offer valued the
entire company at roughly 660 million euros ($727 million).
Logoplaste has previously said it was seeking to sell a stake of
between 30 and 50 percent, expecting to keep control of the
firm.
Credit Suisse and law firm PLMJ advised Logoplaste
and its shareholders, while Barclays Capital and Linklaters
advised the Carlyle Group.
($1 = 0.9074 euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Shrikesh Laxmidas)