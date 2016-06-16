UPDATE 1-Carlyle in talks to invest in Portuguese packaging firm Logoplaste - sources

* Carlyle offer values Logoplaste at 660 mln euros
FRANKFURT/MADRID, June 16 Buyout group Carlyle
is in advanced talks about investing in family-owned
Portuguese plastics packaging firm Logoplaste, three people
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Carlyle's offer values the entire company at roughly 660
million euros ($740 million), or about 8.5 times Logoplaste's
expected 2016 EBITDA of 78 million euros, one of the people
said.
Logoplaste founder and Chief Executive Filipe de Botton said
he was still talking to more than one potential buyer, but would
not give names.
"We are seeking to sell between 30 and 50 percent in order
to increase the capital of Logoplaste and be able to meet the
increase we are facing with our partners with new factories and
all options are open at the moment," he said.
"We still expect to keep control of the company. We are
likely to have some news on that in the next 10 to 15 days."
Carlyle was not immediately available for comment.
De Botton had told Reuters earlier this year that he was
studying ways to finance Logoplaste's expansion.
Credit Suisse had been mandated to explore possible
options including a partial sale of the business, which had
attracted private equity groups including Advent, which was the
last to drop out of the race.
Logoplaste's products include bottles for the Lucozade and
Jose Cuervo drinks brands, and detergent Fairy liquid.
Logoplaste is owned by the de Botton family. Filipe de
Botton is a former banker and a keen offroad vehicle racer who
founded the company in 1976 with his father. The company
manufactures rigid plastic packaging for companies, managing
over 59 factories in 17 countries.
Packaging businesses are viewed as attractive investments by
funds as they are seen having reliable cash flows, being more
immune to economic cycles than other sectors since they are
mostly driven by the food, drink and personal care industries.
De Botton had said that Logoplaste's annual turnover was
around 650 million euros and should rise above 1 billion euros
in the next three or four years.
($1 = 0.8920 euros)
