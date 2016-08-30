Cyber security firm LogRhythm raises $50 mln after changing IPO plans

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 30 Cyber security company
LogRhythm has raised $50 million from private investors after
postponing plans for an initial public offering late last year,
the company said on Tuesday, the latest sign of how austere the
IPO market has become for some technology start-ups.
LogRhythm selected bankers more than a year ago with an eye
on a $1 billion-plus IPO in the second half of 2015, Reuters
reported last year. But the company altered course in the fourth
quarter after assessing changes in the IPO market and a chillier
reception among investors, company executives said.
"We definitely were contemplating an IPO," said Dave Welsh,
a partner at Adams Street Partners and LogRhythm investor and
board member. "A lot of the original decision not to pursue the
IPO were market factors."
"We thought: 'Let's not push this into a really bad market
if we don't need to,'" he said.
The latest financing round, which brings the Boulder,
Colorado-based company's total funding to about $120 million,
allows LogRhythm to continue to grow and enhance its technology
while staying private.
"If the IPO market does really open up, we still have the
total latitude to go and do that," Welsh said. "But the
receptivity of the IPO market is still a question mark."
A decline in global stocks beginning in August 2015 followed
by the battering of public technology stocks early this year
helped put the IPO market into a slump. The market remains
challenging, with just 59 deals pricing this year, down 55
percent from the same time last year, according to Renaissance
Capital, a manager of IPO-focused funds.
Cyber security firm SecureWorks opened the year for
technology IPOs with a poor debut in April, pricing below its
indicated range and cutting the number of shares it offered. The
company has recovered somewhat, with its shares now trading at
about its IPO price of $14.
"Recent security debuts on the public market haven't
necessarily found bullish investors on Wall Street, which may
have influenced LogRhythm's move," said Scott Crawford, research
director with 451 Research.
Cyber security firm ForeScout also opted to raise $76
million early this year and hold off on an IPO.
LogRhythm's $50 million round was led by existing investor
Riverwood Capital and included participation from existing and
new investors. The company declined to provide its new valuation
but said it did increase from its last fundraising.
Founded in 2003, LogRhythm provides security solutions to
detect and quickly respond to security threats, such as
identifying attacks that come from inside an organization and
shutting them down. The focus on responding to threats rather
than trying to build a firewall that hackers would ultimately
get around gave LogRhythm an edge.
"We've had several competitors along the way who were major
players in 2005 and 2007 who are not around anymore or been
marginalized," said Andy Grolnick, chief executive and president
of LogRhythm.
Technology research firm Gartner estimates that by 2020,
about 60 percent of enterprise information security budgets will
be allocated for rapid detection and response solutions, up from
less than 10 percent in 2013.
The company has about 600 employees across the globe. It has
more than 2,000 customers and about one-fourth of its business
comes from outside the United States.
