Brazil's Lojas Americanas raises $759 million in share offering -source

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, March 8 Lojas Americanas SA , Brazil's largest discount retailer, has raised 2.4 billion reais ($759 million) through the sale of new common and preferred shares, one source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The company has priced its preferred shares at 16 reais and its common shares at 12.71 reais, the source added. Lojas Americanas has sold 9.3 million new common shares and 142.9 million new preferred shares.
($1 = 3.1625 reais) (Reporting by Paula Laier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.
DUBAI, May 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.