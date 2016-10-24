Brazil's Renner misses estimates as sales fall first time in seven years

SAO PAULO Oct 24 Lojas Renner SA, Brazil's most
profitable apparel retailer, missed third-quarter profit
estimates on Monday after same-store sales fell for the first
time in seven years.
Porto Alegre, Brazil-based Renner said in a
securities filing that net income totaled 84.9 million reais
($27 million) last quarter, below the 105.9 million reais
consensus estimate compiled by Thomson Reuters. In the third
quarter, sales at stores opened for more than a year recorded a
3.9 percent decline, the first since early 2009, the filing
said.
($1 = 3.1228 reais)
(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal; editing by Diane Craft)