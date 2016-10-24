UPDATE 2-Brazil's Renner misses estimates; first sales drop since 2009

(Adds comments in paragraph 4, adds details in paragraphs
SAO PAULO Oct 24 Lojas Renner SA, Brazil's most
profitable apparel retailer, missed third-quarter profit
estimates as a harsh recession and other factors drove
same-store sales down for the first time in more than seven
years.
In a securities filing on Monday, Porto Alegre, Brazil-based
Renner said net income totaled 84.9 million reais
($27 million) last quarter, below the 105.9 million reais
consensus estimate compiled by Thomson Reuters. Profit fell 11.5
percent on a year-on-year basis, the filing said.
Renner cited abnormally cold temperatures during the launch
of its summer collection and the Olympic Games among factors
that weighed on sales of clothing and pottery nationwide.
Consumers are slashing spending as Brazil struggles with a
recession not seen in eight decades. Sales at Renner's stores
open for more than a year fell 3.9 percent - the first such drop
since the first quarter of 2009.
As a result, gross profit grew at the slowest pace in at
least six quarters, while sales, general and administrative
expenses jumped on higher payroll spending and an upgrading of
systems that fanned inventory costs.
While the numbers suggest that Renner may keep unveiling
weak revenue growth, efforts by Chief Executive Officer José
Galló to control expenses have so far assuaged investor concern.
Five analysts rate shares of Renner a "buy" and eight a "hold,"
with only four recommending investors sell the stock, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
"It was an atypical quarter," Chief Financial Officer
Laurence Gomes told Reuters. Management plans to discuss results
at a conference call on Tuesday.
Shares were unchanged at 26.90 reais on Monday, keeping this
year's gain at 60 percent.
ECONOMIC HEADWINDS
On top of Brazil's economic headwinds, which are likely to
persist until early next year, Galló's consumer-centric strategy
could help Renner continue to gain market share from rivals,
according to analysts including Joseph Giordano of JPMorgan
Securities.
Despite declining sales, Renner's gross profit was 53.7
percent of revenue last quarter, compared with a so-called gross
margin of 53.1 percent a year ago, amid tighter inventory.
Margins might have been better if pricing discounts were
less aggressive, he said, adding that improving macroeconomic
conditions will allow profitability to stabilize in coming
quarters, he said.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operational profit known as EBITDA,
fell slightly from a year earlier to 229.5 million reais -
missing consensus of 250.6 million reais.
($1 = 3.1228 reais)
(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal; editing by Diane Craft, Tom Brown and Bernard Orr)