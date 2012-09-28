版本:
Brazil's Lojas Renner to cut consumer interest rates

SAO PAULO, Sept 28 Brazil apparel retailer Lojas Renner will cut the interest rates it charges customers beginning in November, a spokeswoman said on Friday, as the company adjusts to a new reality in consumer financing.

Itaú Unibanco Holding, Brazil's largest private sector bank, took control of Cielo's rival Redecard on Monday, in a move that may alter the relationship between banks and card users, pressuring many retailers.

