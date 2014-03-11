UK's Lombard Medical plans move to Nasdaq with $80 mln IPO

LONDON, March 11 British medical devices company
Lombard Medical Technologies Plc plans an initial
public offering on Nasdaq worth up to $80 million and intends to
delist its shares in London.
The decision by the company, which specialises in the repair
of aneurysms, reflects the attraction of the U.S. market for
small medical companies, following an exceptionally strong run
in biotech stocks in the past two years.
Lombard Medical said on Tuesday it would use proceeds from
the IPO to expand its direct sales force in the United States
and develop new products to treat complex vascular disease.
Jefferies and Barclays are joint book-running managers for
the offering, with BTIG acting as co-manager.