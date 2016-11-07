MOVES-Lombard Odier appoints Joséphine Verine as marketing COO

BRIEF-Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. DOJ, 21 states and district of Columbia
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
Nov 7 Wealth manager Lombard Odier Group appointed Joséphine Verine as chief operating officer marketing in the marketing and communications department.
In the newly created role, Verine will report to Fabio Mancone, chief branding officer.
Verine joins from Chanel, where she has been managing director of the haute couture division.
Verine, whose appointment is effective Nov. 15, will be based in Geneva, Lombard Odier said on Monday. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)
* As of 12/9/16, issued $3.2 million of refunds for "potentially unauthorized accounts that incurred fees and charges" for May 2011 - June 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share