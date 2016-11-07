版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 7日 星期一 21:40 BJT

MOVES-Lombard Odier appoints Joséphine Verine as marketing COO

Nov 7 Wealth manager Lombard Odier Group appointed Joséphine Verine as chief operating officer marketing in the marketing and communications department.

In the newly created role, Verine will report to Fabio Mancone, chief branding officer.

Verine joins from Chanel, where she has been managing director of the haute couture division.

Verine, whose appointment is effective Nov. 15, will be based in Geneva, Lombard Odier said on Monday. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)

