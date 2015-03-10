版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 10日 星期二 16:41 BJT

Lombard Odier posts 120 mln Sfr in net profit for 2014

ZURICH, March 10 Swiss private bank Lombard Odier on Tuesday posted consolidated net profit of 120 million Swiss francs ($120.88 million), the first time the storied bank has published full-year figures.

Lombard Odier's assets under management rose by 8.6 billion francs to 161 billion francs last year, the bank said in a statement.

The famously discrete Geneva bank broke with more than two centuries of tradition and published half-year earnings for the first time in August.

($1 = 0.9927 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by Edward Taylor)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐