MOVES-Lombard Odier appoints senior sales manager for Benelux

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 20 Lombard Odier Investment Managers, the asset management unit of the Lombard Odier Group, appointed Anna de Jong as senior sales manager for the Benelux region.
Jong most recently served as executive director in the Dutch market for Nomura Global Markets.
Jong will be focused on building Lombard Odier IM's relationships with institutional clients mainly in the Netherlands. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.