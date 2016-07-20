MOVES-Lombard Odier appoints senior sales manager for Benelux

July 20 Lombard Odier Investment Managers, the asset management unit of the Lombard Odier Group, appointed Anna de Jong as senior sales manager for the Benelux region.

Jong most recently served as executive director in the Dutch market for Nomura Global Markets.

Jong will be focused on building Lombard Odier IM's relationships with institutional clients mainly in the Netherlands.