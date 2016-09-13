UPDATE 1-London takes steps to help black cabs as private hire firms face new rules

(Adds comment from Uber)
By Costas Pitas
LONDON, Sept 13 London said on Tuesday it would
introduce new measures to support its iconic black cabs
including giving access to more bus lanes and boosting the
number of taxi ranks, just as private hire firms such as Uber
face stricter rules in the capital.
The city's traditional cabs have been hit by competition
from a number of firms such as ride-hailing app Uber
and private hire taxi firm Addison Lee, which have grown in
popularity due to their often lower fares.
Under measures announced by the mayor of London, regulator
Transport for London (TfL) will allow black cabs to access a
further 20 of its bus lanes, provide journey details on its
popular online journey planner tool and ensure all cabs accept
card payments.
The number of taxi ranks will also increase by 20 percent to
600 by 2020.
"While the legitimate private hire trade is an asset to
London, we must not be complacent in ensuring it is safe for
passengers," Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said. "The need for
greater enforcement and compliance, as well as stricter entry
requirements, is clear for all to see."
In June, TfL unveiled a series of proposals to regulate the
private hire sector, prompting Uber, whose investors include GV,
formerly known as Google Ventures, and Goldman Sachs
, to launch legal action.
The smartphone app won the right earlier this month for a
legal review against written English tests for its drivers, the
need for a London call centre and rules forcing it to inform TfL
of major changes to its service.
TfL said on Tuesday that private hire drivers will also need
to pass an advanced driving test prior to being licensed or
relicensed by the summer of 2017, but did not provide details of
what the additional testing would involve.
"These proposals favour black cabs and discriminate against
drivers who use apps like Uber," said Uber's London General
Manager Tom Elvidge adding the plan would cost Uber drivers who
use Uber hundreds of pounds.
Rapidly expanding tech start-ups such as Uber have faced
opposition from unions and longer-established competitors around
the world, including in London where drivers of traditional
black cabs have held a series of protests.
In a series of proposals released on Tuesday, TfL said it
would also introduce measures to reduce the emissions from black
cabs by only licensing zero-emissions capable vehicles from 2018
and introducing a scrappage scheme to encourage drivers to trade
in older taxis for greener models.
(editing by Michael Holden)