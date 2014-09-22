London Mining, Glencore in contract dispute

Sept 22 Iron ore miner London Mining Plc said it was in dispute with Glencore Plc regarding an offtake agreement and was considering its options, including termination of the contract.

The company said the dispute was about cash prepayment amount, which Swiss-based miner and commodities trader Glencore refused to pay.

Offtake agreements are contracts that commit future production for cash.

London Mining, whose only operating mine is in Sierra Leone, said it was in talks with its core lender to provide the short-term replacement liquidity.

London Mining said it has received interest from a number of parties to reallocate uncommitted offtake and provide further funding to the company in the event that the position with Glencore cannot be resolved. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)