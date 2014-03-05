Global super rich eye office blocks over mansions as wealth hits $20 trillion

LONDON, March 5 The world's super rich are
turning from luxury mansions to hotels and office blocks, as
they hunt for bigger property deals to preserve their growing
fortunes which hit a combined $20 trillion in 2013, data showed
on Wednesday.
The move into commercial property comes as wealth levels
rebound after the financial crisis and home values in London and
Monaco soar, prompting the rich to look for riskier investments
that offer higher returns than gold or bonds.
Wealthy individuals spent $11.2 billion on hotels, offices,
warehouses and shops globally in 2013, up from $7 billion in
2012 and three times the amount spent in 2008 after the crash,
data compiled for Reuters by research group Real Capital
Analytics (RCA) showed.
Such high net worth investors, most of whom come from Asia
or the Middle East and made their fortunes in manufacturing
among other sectors, often already own homes in cities such as
London and Hong Kong, said Jeremy Waters, head of international
investment at UK-based property consultants Knight Frank.
"They may be moving money because of repercussions from the
Arab Spring, or internally the families are looking to diversify
across the globe," he said, adding that France, Germany and
Spain were popular alongside Britain in Europe for property
investment.
In its annual wealth report, released on Wednesday, Knight
Frank said the combined wealth of the world's 167,669 ultra-high
net worth individuals (UNHWI) had risen to $20.1 trillion last
year, from $19.5 trillion in 2012. It defines an UHNWI person as
someone who has $30 million or more in net assets excluding
their principal residence.
Recent deals by UHNWI include the purchase of retail
properties worth more than $350 million in total around London's
Queensway district by a club of investors that included Brunei's
royal family, and the 44 million euro ($60.60 million) purchase
of BMW's logistics centre in Niederaichbach, near
Munich, by Tilad, a company that invests on behalf of Arab
families.
The biggest UHNWI deal last year was the $1.36 billion
purchase of a stake in the General Motors' tower in New
York by the family trust of Zhang Xin, chief executive of office
landlord Soho China and Brazil's Safra family, RCA
said.
"Commercial property is not their primary source of income,
but they seem to have an understanding of it because they will
occupy buildings as part of their business," Waters said, adding
they were hunting for deals as large as 100 million pounds
($167.17 million) which offered yields of 3.5-6.5 percent.
Knight Frank said 40 percent of respondents to its annual
wealth survey of 600 private bankers, who represent 23,000
UHNWIs on average worth $68 million each, said their clients had
increased their exposure to commercial property in 2013 while 47
percent said it was set to rise further this year.
Office block deals were especially gaining popularity, the
RCA data showed. The average price paid for an office property
rose to $162.7 million in 2013, from $63.9 in 2012 and $78.5
million in 2007, the year before the crash.