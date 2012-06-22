London luxury home rents fall as bank layoffs bite

| LONDON, June 22
LONDON, June 22 Rents in central London's most
exclusive neighbourhoods have fallen for the first time in two
years, hit by deep job cuts among bankers that have curbed
demand for high-end housing, according to property consultants
Savills.
Average prime rents dropped by 0.4 percent to 60 pounds per
square foot for the best homes in the year to mid-June versus
the same period last year and were likely to remain subdued for
the rest of 2012 as the UK banking sector's difficulties
persisted, it said Friday.
"Central London's prime rental market is dominated by
tenants from the financial services sector and is a barometer
for what's happening in the City of London employment market,"
Savills' director of research Lucian Cook told Reuters.
The number of jobs in London's finance sector is expected to
slump to its lowest level in 16 years this year as the euro zone
debt crisis drives firms in the UK capital to cut 25,000 jobs,
consultancy Centre for Economics and Business Research said in
May.
On Tuesday, state-backed lender Royal Bank of Scotland
said it would make 600 staff redundant as a result of
new UK rules due to take effect at the end of the year, bringing
the total number of layoffs it has made since its 2008 bailout
to 36,000.
Hedge fund managers have more money than bankers to spend
renting the best homes, Cook said, with bankers' spending power
also hit by shrinking bonus pots. In February, Savills said
hedge fund managers were likely to outspend bankers on buying
London homes this year.