Luxury London homes best bargain for Chinese buyers

* Chinese get 24 pct discount on 2008 prices after forex
moves
* Financially stronger overseas banks increase dominance
* Overseas buyers retain assets for longer, shift property
map
By Tom Bill
LONDON, Oct 31 Chinese luxury home buyers are
leading a legion of cash-rich non-UK investors in search of
upmarket London homes, with demand driven by currency exchange
rates that produce discounts of up to a quarter on purchase
prices, research shows.
Property agency Knight Frank said Chinese buyers benefited
from a 24 percent purchasing power discount based on the
yuan-sterling forex rate between the peak of the prime London
housing market in March 2008 and Oct. 27. Singaporean buyers got
a 22 percent benefit, while Malaysians received 18 percent.
"The favourable exchange rate is why so many buyers from the
Far East are purchasing London homes, not to live in but as
rental investments," said Tim Wright, a partner at Knight Frank.
Between March 2008 and September this year prime central
London home prices rose by 5.2 percent, Knight Frank said.
Buyers with U.S. dollars received a 16 percent discount,
while those with euros received a 3.4 percent benefit.
The yuan, the Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringitt are
all tightly controlled against the greenback, which has
outperformed sterling over the past three years and is one of
the most sought-after currencies because of its perceived safe
haven characteristics in times of economic uncertainty.
Knight Frank categorises prime properties as those worth
more than 2 million pounds ($3.2 million). About 55 percent of
those transacted were bought by foreign buyers in the year to
end-September, from 49 percent a year earlier, said Simon
Gammon, managing partner at Knight Frank Finance.
Overseas buyers spent about 4.3 billion pounds on prime
property across the whole of London over the last 12 months.
"Many foreign multi-millionaires are landing in the country
and walking into estate agents on spec," Gammon said. "They
don't have a lawyer or any tax advice but want a house in London
they may have seen on the internet," he told Reuters.
About 80 percent of buyers at London's super-luxury One Hyde
Park development, in Knightsbridge near Harrods, were from
overseas said Nick Candy, chief executive of Candy and Candy,
which is development manager on the one billion-pound scheme
where flats cost 7-136 million pounds.
"Prime central London residential is like the gold reserve
of real estate," he told Reuters.
The high level of overseas demand was changing the makeup of
London's luxury home market, said Yolande Barnes, director of
residential research at property consultant Savills .
"The billionaires have moved into Mayfair and Belgravia. The
multi-millionaires have moved into Chelsea and Notting Hill and
the millionaires have moved into Wandsworth," she said, noting
foreign buyers held on to property for longer.
That meant it was increasingly difficult to buy luxury homes
in some areas, she said. For every 100 foreign sellers there
were 158 foreign buyers, while for every 100 UK sellers there
were only 70 UK buyers, Savills figures showed.
The rise of foreign buyers as a dominant force in the market
has been matched by the growing presence of overseas banks with
balance sheets that enable them to beat the finance terms
offered by their more financially hamstrung UK rivals.
Royal Bank of Canada , Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and
Chinese, Singaporean and Indian banks lend at rates as low as
125 basis points (bps) over LIBOR for top clients, one mortgage
expert said.
By contrast, UK-based lenders such as Lloyds Banking Group's
private bank or RBS' Coutts arm were off the
pace with margins of 200 bps-plus, he said.
Royal Bank of Canada has increased the size of its UK
mortgage book eightfold since 2007 to about $800 million and
plans to double it over the next several years, Michael Kay,
head of credit at RBC Wealth Management, told Reuters.
($1 = 0.619 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Andrew Macdonald)