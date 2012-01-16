版本:
2012年 1月 16日

UPDATE 1-London Mining disputes lawsuit from JV partner

LONDON Jan 16 London Mining, which began producing iron ore from its Sierra Leone operation last month, has refuted a U.S. lawsuit filed by a joint venture partner seeking damages of "at least $650 million" citing breaches of fiduciary duty.

London Mining said the counterclaim followed its own efforts in December to recover a $1 million loan due from Wits Basin Precious Metals, a partner in the Xiaonanshan iron ore mine in China, which stopped operations in 2010.

"London Mining firmly believes that the answer and counterclaim are merely a tactic to avoid repayment of the $1 million loan and are completely without merit," the miner said.

"London Mining also believes that there is no valid defence against repayment of the $1 million loan which is now due and payable. Accordingly it intends to strongly refute the answer and counterclaim."

Shares in London Mining were down 3.7 percent at 289.5 pence at 1220 GMT on Monday.

