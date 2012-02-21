RPT-BRIEF-LSE to provide real time data to Google users

BRIEF-Community Healthcare Trust reports quarterly adjusted FFO per share $0.38
* Community Healthcare Trust announces results for the three months ended December 31, 2016
LONDON, FEB 21 - LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group PLC : * London Stock Exchange Group and Google sign data agreement * Agreement gives global Google users access to real-time 'last trade price' data
* Community Healthcare Trust announces results for the three months ended December 31, 2016
* Lockheed Martin announces multi-year plan to relocate fleet ballistic missile program to other U.S. facilities
* InnerWorkings announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results