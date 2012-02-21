版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 21日 星期二 18:22 BJT

RPT-BRIEF-LSE to provide real time data to Google users

LONDON, FEB 21 - LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group PLC : * London Stock Exchange Group and Google sign data agreement * Agreement gives global Google users access to real-time 'last trade price' data

