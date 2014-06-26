CORRECTED-BRIEF-LSE says to buy Frank Russell Co for $2.7 bln in cash

BRIEF-NextEra Energy says unit sold $1.25 bln of 3.55% Debentures, Series due May 1, 2027
* Co's unit sold $1.25 billion principal amount of its 3.55% Debentures, Series due May 1, 2027 - SEC filing
(Corrects typo in company name in headline)
June 26 London Stock Exchange Group Plc :
* Acquisition of Frank Russell and rights issue
* Acquisition of entire issued share capital of Frank Russell Company from Northwestern Mutual and other minority shareholders of Russell for total cash consideration of $2,700 mln
* Brings together $5.2 trillion of assets benchmarked to russell and an estimated $4.0 trillion of equities benchmarked to ftse
* LSEG will undertake a comprehensive review of Russell's investment management business to determine its positioning and fit with group
* Earnings accretive in first full year on an aggregate basis, with Russell's index business accretive from year two on a standalone basis 3,4
* Russell's president and chief executive officer, Len Brennan, will join executive committee of LSEG at completion
* Pro forma leverage is expected to be approximately 2.4x net debt to EBITDA as at completion and is expected to reduce to 2.0x or below in 12 months following completion 3,4
* About $1,600 million 1 of consideration will be financed from net proceeds of rights issue, with remaining approximately $1,100 million 1 financed from existing and new lseg bank debt facilities
* Rights issue is expected to be launched in September 2014, after approval of acquisition by shareholders
* Pursuant to rights issue, lseg has entered into a standby agreement with Barclays in respect of all new shares to be issued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co's unit sold $1.25 billion principal amount of its 3.55% Debentures, Series due May 1, 2027 - SEC filing
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano on Friday said its first-quarter net profit rose 9.7 percent year-on-year, below market expectations as a spike in electricity prices ate into a surge in sales.
NEW YORK, April 28 Don't look for the outperformance of growth stocks to fade any time soon, as long as corporate earnings continue to improve and hopes remain for stronger economic growth.