MOVES-LSE names Caroline O'Shaughnessy information services sales head

April 22 London Stock Exchange Group
named Caroline O'Shaughnessy as the global head of sales and
marketing in its information services business.
LSE also named Brian Rosenberg as managing director, North
America sales, in the business.
O'Shaughnessy has previously worked at the Depository Trust
& Clearing Corp, Thomson Reuters Corp and
Interactive Data.
Rosenberg is a 20-year industry veteran and most recently
worked for SunGard Financial Systems. He has earlier worked at
MSCI Inc, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and
JP Morgan.
Rosenberg will be responsible for the regional sales, asset
owner and consultant relationship management, Sedol sales and
client services teams, LSE said.
O'Shaughnessy will be based in London and report to Mark
Makepeace, group director of information services.
Rosenberg will be based in New York and report to
O'Shaughnessy.
(Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)