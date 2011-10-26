Lone Star-owned PGM says to be acquired by Heiwa

GfK says Primestone Capital raises stake to 5 pct from 3.21 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Investment fund Primestone Capital has raised its stake in German research firm GfK to 5 percent from 3.21 percent, GfK said in a statement on Monday.
TOKYO Oct 26 PGM Holdings , one of Japan's largest golf course operators and which is majority-owned by U.S. investment firm Lone Star, said Heiwa Corp will launch a tender offer to take control of PGM.
Heiwa, a provider of pachinko amusement machines, will offer 52,000 yen per share for PGM Holdings. Heiwa aims to acquire more than 50.1 percent of PGM's shares outstanding.
Lone Star owns two-thirds of the company, which the U.S. fund took public in 2005. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
MOSCOW, Feb 6 Russia's Detsky Mir toy seller revised price guidance for an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares down to 85-90 roubles per share from previous guidance of 85-105 roubles per share, a financial market source told Reuters on Monday.
Feb 6 Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, bucked the glum holiday-quarter trend, as it reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by strong demand for Disney princess dolls and board games.