Lone Star-owned PGM says to be acquired by Heiwa

TOKYO Oct 26 PGM Holdings , one of Japan's largest golf course operators and which is majority-owned by U.S. investment firm Lone Star, said Heiwa Corp will launch a tender offer to take control of PGM.

Heiwa, a provider of pachinko amusement machines, will offer 52,000 yen per share for PGM Holdings. Heiwa aims to acquire more than 50.1 percent of PGM's shares outstanding.

Lone Star owns two-thirds of the company, which the U.S. fund took public in 2005. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris Gallagher)