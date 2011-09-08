UPDATE 1-S.Korean court says to rule on Lone Star case Oct 6

(Adds details, background)

* Court to rule on Lone Star stock rigging case on Oct 6

* Regulators' approval on KEB takeover deal seen following verdict

SEOUL, Sept 8 A South Korean court will make a final ruling on stock price manipulation charges against Lone Star on Oct. 6, a judge said on Thursday, a key decision that may expedite the U.S. buyout fund's exit from the country.

Lone Star had agreed to sell its controlling stake in Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) to Hana Financial Group for $4.1 billion but regulators have suspended approval of the deal due to legal uncertainty.

In March, the Supreme Court overturned a lower court's decision to acquit Lone Star's former head of Seoul operations and Lone Star's Belgium-based unit, which holds a majority stake in KEB, of rigging stock prices in relation to KEB's credit card unit, and ordered a new trial.

Seoul High Court Judge Cho Kyung-ran said the ruling would be made on Oct. 6, after witnesses testified and prosecutors and defense lawyers wrapped up their cases in Lone Star's trial on Thursday.

If Lone Star is found guilty and declared unfit to be KEB's majority stakeholder, regulators can order the private equity fund to sell down its stake to 10 percent or below by law.

Paul Yoo, t he former head of Lone Star's Seoul operations , has been detained since late July on flight risk concerns and Lone Star 's lawyers ha ve denied its alleged involvement in spreading false rumors of a possible capital reduction at KEB's unit to drive down its stock price in 2003 so the fund could absorb it cheaply.

Prosecutors demanded the 10-year jail sentence and a 4.2 billion won fine for Yoo, who is still a KEB board member, and a 35.4 billion won fine and confiscation of 10 billion won for LSF-KEB Holdings SCA, Lone Star's Belgium-based unit.

Lawyers for Lone Star pleaded not guilty to the charges while Yoo asked for leniency in his sentencing.

"(We) cannot agree that Lone Star officials are actually KEB's representatives," one of Lone Star's lawyers said, claiming that Lone Star is merely a controlling shareholder that can be excluded from the charges. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Ken Wills)