Hana, Lone Star to cut $3.9 bln KEB deal by about 11 pct - source

SEOUL Dec 1 Lone Star has agreed to cut its 4.4 trillion won ($3.9 billion) stake sale in Korea Exchange Bank to Hana Financial Group by about 11 percent, and Hana's board will hold a meeting on Friday to approve the deal, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The source said Hana and Lone Star had agreed to cut the purchase price by about 1,490 won per share.

The source declined to be identified as the deal is not yet public.