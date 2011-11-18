Lone Star ordered to sell down KEB stake within 6 months -report

SEOUL Nov 18 South Korea's financial watchdog on Friday ordered U.S. buyout fund Lone Star to sell most of its stake in Korea Exchange Bank within six months, after it was found guilty of stock manipulation charges, a media report said.

Lone Star, currently in a 4.4 trillion won ($3.9 billion) deal to sell its 51 percent KEB stake to Hana Financial Group , could comply with the order by closing the transaction with Hana.

Many analysts expect Hana to renegotiate the deal with Lone Star after the regulatory decision, attempting to slash the takeover price due to recent declines in KEB's share price. ($1 = 1130.550 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)