Long Run to buy nat gas assets from Crew Energy for C$225 mln

April 9 Oil and gas producer Long Run
Exploration Ltd entered into a deal to buy natural gas
assets from bigger rival Crew Energy Inc for about C$225
million ($206 million).
Long Run did not identify the seller in its statement, but
Crew Energy said separately that it was selling assets in the
Deep Basin of Alberta to accelerate development of its assets in
the Montney shale field.
The deal includes about 400 barrels per day of heavy oil
production, Crew Energy said.
The deal is expected to close on or about May 30.
($1 = 1.0919 Canadian Dollars)
