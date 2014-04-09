UPDATE 1-Long Run to buy nat gas assets from Crew Energy for C$225 mln

* Crew raises exploration & development spending to C$285
mln
* Long Run raises avg 2014 output forecast to 32,150 boe/d
(Adds production outlook, shares)
April 9 Canadian oil and gas producer Long Run
Exploration Ltd entered into a deal to buy natural gas
assets in Alberta from bigger rival Crew Energy Inc for
about C$225 million ($206 million).
Long Run did not identify the seller in its statement, but
Crew Energy said separately that it was selling assets in the
Deep Basin of Alberta to accelerate development of its assets in
Montney shale field in British Columbia.
The deal includes about 400 barrels per day of heavy oil
production, Crew Energy said.
Crew Energy, which bought liquids-rich natural gas assets in
Montney for about C$105 million last month, said it would
increase spending on exploration and development by C$39 million
to C$285 million in 2014.
The company expects to produce an average of 25,500-26,500
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in 2014 after the
deal, lower than its previous production forecast of
29,500-30,500 boe/d.
Long Run raised its average production forecast for the year
to 32,150 boe/d from 26,300 boe/d. The acquisition will add
about 7,000 boe/d to the company's output.
Long Run also raised its monthly dividend by 5 percent to 35
Canadian cents per share.
The deal with Crew Energy is expected to close on or about
May 30, the company said.
Long Run shares closed at C$5.65 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Wednesday, while Crew Energy shares closed at C$9.98
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.0919 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)