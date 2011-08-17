NYSE to delist Longtop Financial ADRs, suspends trading

Aug 17 The New York Stock Exchange said the
American depository shares of Chinese software company Longtop
Financial Technologies Ltd , which had been halted since
May 17, will now be suspended prior to the opening of trade on
Wednesday.
The exchange said in statement late on Tuesday it will
delist the ADRs and file a Form 25 delisting application with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The delisting will be effective 10 days after the Form 25 is
filed, it said.
Last month, the exchange said it would start delisting
proceedings against Longtop, which did not meet listing
standards.
The NYSE decision comes after the company failed to appeal
against the delisting.
On May 23, Longtop's auditor quit and a U.S. regulator
opened a related probe, deepening concern about possible
accounting irregularities at the Chinese company. [ID:
nL3E7GN1X1]
(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)
