KapStone Paper to buy Longview Fibre for $1.03 billion

NEW YORK, June 10 KapStone Paper and Packaging
Corp said on Monday it struck a deal to buy Longview
Fibre Paper and Packaging Inc for $1.03 billion in cash, in a
move to bulk up its production of containerboard used in making
cardboard boxes.
Longview is currently owned by a private equity fund run by
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. It had $118 million
of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization in 2012 and $42 million of EBITDA in the first
quarter of 2013.
KapStone will not take on any of Longview's debt or cash on
hand as part of the deal, the company said in its statement. It
expects about $10 million of cost savings within the first 18
months of acquiring Longview.
KapStone, which expects the deal to close this summer, said
it has committed financing from Bank of America Corp,
Barclays Plc, and Wells Fargo & Co.