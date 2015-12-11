UPDATE 2-Lonmin's crucial $400 million rights issue undersubscribed

* Lonmin says 71 pct of shares on offer sold
By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 11 Platinum producer Lonmin's
deeply discounted $400 million rights issue was
undersubscribed, with only about 71 percent of the shares on
offer taken up, showing that investors are losing faith in the
beleaguered mining sector.
Lonmin, seeking cash to stay afloat, said on Friday it had
received acceptances for 19.2 billion new shares as of Dec. 10
out of 27 billion shares it was selling to shareholders.
The shares were priced at just 1 pence each on Nov. 9, a 94
percent discount to the stock's previous session closing price
of 16.25 pence on the London Stock Exchange.
"The lacklustre support for Lonmin indicates a possible
market apathy for PGM (platinum group metal) stocks in what
remains a challenging market," BMO Capital Markets analysts said
in a note.
The rights issue was underwritten by HSBC, J.P. Morgan
Cazenove and Standard Bank. Lonmin said they now need to find
subscribers for the balance of nearly 8 billion new shares by
Monday or take up the remaining shares themselves.
Bruised by strikes, rising costs, a weak platinum price and
slowing demand for the metal, South Africa-focused Lonmin
also said it planned to raise another $370 million in
loans to refinance debt currently due in May 2016.
Lonmin shares have fallen 95 percent this year as the market
remained unconvinced it can be a viable business with labour
costs still high and platinum stuck at multi-year lows.
The shares were down 7.28 percent to 0.95 pence as of 1013
GMT.
The pain is being share by rivals such as Impala Platinum
and Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), which
sold its labour-intensive South African Rustenburg mine as it
battles low prices.
Amplats' parent company, Anglo American, is planning
to shut or sell dozens of loss-making mines, highlighting the
scale of the fallout from the commodities slide.
Platinum is trading at levels last seen in 2008,
hobbled by slowing demand in top consumer China.
"Current PGM prices suggest that high cost shafts needs to
be suspended across all producers," BMO analysts said.
Lonmin's shareholders approved the share issue last month
after the company warned that if it couldn't raise the cash,
shares could be suspended.
A Lonmin spokesman said South Africa's Public Investment
Corporation (PIC), which owns about 7 percent of the company,
took up its full entitlement.
The PIC had also sub-underwritten a material portion of the
issue, over and above its entitlement, but the miner's spokesman
said the company would not comment further.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by David Clarke
and Keith Weir)